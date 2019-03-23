Muktikant Biswal not to contest Assembly elections

Bhubaneswar: Hours after the Congress party declared its second list of candidates and picked Muktikant Biswal for Rourkela assembly seat, Biswal said he would not to contest the elections.

Biswal said his fight will continue over two main issues of Rourkela – second bridge over Brahmani river and super specialty status to Ispat General Hospital.

The 31-year-old man, who had walked for 71 days covering a distance of more than 1,500 km to meet PM Narendra Modi, has been named by the Congress as its candidate from Rourkela assembly seat for the upcoming polls.

However, Biswal decided to withdraw from the direct politics after other Congress aspirants opposed his candidature, sources said.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) today released its second list of candidates for two Lok Sabha and 54 Assembly constituencies for ensuing polls in Odisha.