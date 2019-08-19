Mughal descendant offers gold brick to build Ram temple at Ayodhya

Hyderabad: The self-proclaimed Mughal descendant Prince Habeebuddin Tucy has offered gold brick to build Ram temple at Ayodhya.

He claims to be a descendant of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

Tucy, however, wants the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land be handed over to him saying he is the rightful owner of the land.

He said he is the rightful owner of the land as the descendant of first Mughal emperor Babar who constructed Babri Masjid in 1529.

If the Supreme Court hands him over the land, he will donate the entire land for building the Ram temple as he respects their sentiments and the belief that a Ram temple stood at the place where Babri Masjid was built.

The 50-year-old has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to implead him in the title suit currently being heard by the apex court. His petition, however, is yet to be admitted for hearing.