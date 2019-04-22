MS Dhoni records highest T20 score in IPL 2019

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni registered his highest T20 score in the Indian Premier League 2019 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Not only did MS Dhoni register his highest-ever IPL score, but the CSK captain also became the first Indian to hit 200 sixes in the tournament.

MS Dhoni almost pulled off Chennai’s chase of 161 as he smashed five fours and seven sixes in his 48-ball blitz only to see his team lose by one run in IPL 2019 encounter in Bengaluru. The wicketkeeper-batsman hammered an unbeaten 84 runs in 48 balls but failed to win the match for his side.

MS Dhoni became only the third player in IPL history to reach the landmark of 200 sixes. MS Dhoni’s seven maximums in the RCB vs CSK IPL clash took his overall tally to 203 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina are next best Indians, with both batsman boasting of 190 sixes each in the T20 tournament. RCB skipper Virat Kohli is not too far behind with 186 maximums to his name.