MS Dhoni likely to hoist Tricolour in Leh on I-Day

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to unfurl the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day in Leh in the newly-created union territory of Ladakh.

Dhoni, who holds an honorary lieutenant colonel rank in the Indian Army, is currently posted in South Kashmir where he is staying with the 106 TA Battalion (Para) of the army.

He joined his battalion on July 31st and will be staying in the valley until 15th August.

Dhoni will be heading to Leh with the rest of his battalion on August 10. However, officials did not disclose the exact location at which Dhoni is likely to hoist the national flag on August 15.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has taken a two-month break from active cricket after India was edged out of the Cricket World Cup following a loss to New Zealand in the semi-final.

The Union government has undertaken a programme to hoist the tricolour in each and every village of Jammu & Kashmir as part of Independence Day celebrations in the state.