MS Dhoni begins training with Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has begun his two-month training with Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment.

The 38-year-old joined a battalion on Wednesday which has its headquarters in Bengaluru. The former skipper holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

The honour was accorded to him by the Indian Army in 2011. Dhoni was given this honour along with Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao.

MS Dhoni was earlier trained with the elite Para regiment of the force in Agra in 2015. Dhoni also completed parachute jumps after the course 4 years ago.

Notably, Dhoni is not a part of the squad for India’s tour of West Indies, starting August 3, as he expressed his unavailability for the limited-overs series as he is all set to take a two-month sabbatical from the game to serve his paramilitary regiment.