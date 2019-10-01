MP honey-trap footage up for sale for Rs 30 cr

Bhopal: Lynchpins of Madhya Pradesh honey-trap scandal tried to sell footage for Rs 30 crore during Lok Sabha polls, according to reports.

The reports said the two women lynchpins of the honey-trap scandal tried to blackmail political parties with sleaze videos of veteran politicians.

Reliable sources said they thought Lok Sabha polls as the ideal time when political parties and leaders were looking for dirt on each other. Such disclosures will compel them to pay through their nose to get it, the sources added.

The sources said a politician even agreed to purchase a few videos for Rs 6 crore. But the women were not willing to part with those for anything less than Rs 30 crore.