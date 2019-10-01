MP honey-trap footage up for sale for Rs 30 cr

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
MP honey-trap scandal
0

Bhopal: Lynchpins of Madhya Pradesh honey-trap scandal tried to sell footage for Rs 30 crore during Lok Sabha polls, according to reports.

The reports said the two women lynchpins of the honey-trap scandal tried to blackmail political parties with sleaze videos of veteran politicians.

Related Posts

Ponzi scam: Calcutta HC grants anticipatory bail to former…

KS Dhatwalia appointed as new PIB DG

Home Minister’s West Bengal visit to allay NRC fears

Reliable sources said they thought Lok Sabha polls as the ideal time when political parties and leaders were looking for dirt on each other. Such disclosures will compel them to pay through their nose to get it, the sources added.

The sources said a politician even agreed to purchase a few videos for Rs 6 crore. But the women were not willing to part with those for anything less than Rs 30 crore.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ponzi scam: Calcutta HC grants anticipatory bail to former…

KS Dhatwalia appointed as new PIB DG

Home Minister’s West Bengal visit to allay NRC fears

1 of 6,724