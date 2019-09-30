MP Anubhav Mohanty abused outside his residence; alleges police inaction

Cuttack: Actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty was allegedly misbehaved by a youth, Manjeet Das, who happens to be his neighbour at Nandi Sahi in Cuttack City late last night.

The matter came to light after the Kendrapara MP took to Twitter and narrated about the incident in a series of tweets.

The Parliamentarian has alleged that Manjeet Das and some of his associates were creating ruckus in the locality. When he intervened and wanted to solve the issue, Manjit hurled abuses and misbehaved with him.

Following this, the MP immediately sought police help over the matter. However, Mohanty stated that though Purighat IIC reached the spot, they did not take any actions against the accused.

Alleging the police are connected with the miscreants, Mohanty stated that he was misbehaved by the IIC of Purighat Police station.

Two eyewitnesses of the entire incident, who also reside in the same locality, have also stated that Manjeet’s behaviour is intolerable in the locality.

“Manjeet and his friends thrashed me out of no reason. But when Anubhav Bhai intervened they abused him also,” said an eye-witness Madan Das.

“Manjeet and his associates assaulted my son and when Anubhav Mohanty opposed them they abused him. Though police officials reached the spot after receiving information from Mohanty, they did not take any actions against Manjeet,” said Krushna Chandra Das, father of Madan.

“When Mohanty asked the officials to take actions against Manjeet they misbehaved with him and left the spot,” Das added.

On the other hand, responding to the allegation of Mohanty, Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh stated that no complaint with regard to the allegations of police misbehaviour has been lodged by the MP so far.

Speaking on the matter Anubhav’s neighbour & State vice president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Manjeet Das said, “When I asked Mohanty to remove his vehicle parked at our place he misbehaved with me. He called me a criminal and mentally harassed me.”