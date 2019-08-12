MP Achyuta Samanta launches ‘Ama Kandhamal’ campaign for youth empowerment

Kandhamal: BJD MP from Kandhamal, Achyuta Samanta on Monday launched ‘Ama Kandhamal’, a special campaign to empower youth and overall development of Kandhamal.

Samanta announced several developmental plans for the youth of Kandhamal while celebrating the International Youth Day in the constituency today.

He also announced that a massive Job Fair will be organised in Kandhamal in September to employ as many youths as possible. He announced skill development programmes on various soft and hard skills.

Braving heavy rain, thousands of young men and women assembled at the District Convention Centre in Phulbani to celebrate International Youth Day with the MP today.

Addressing the youth, Samanta said, “India has a huge opportunity by the virtue of being the youngest nation. The country can benefit from this demographic dividend only if the youth make it so. Otherwise, it will become a disaster.”

He encouraged the youth to lead a life that first empowers them and then enables them to help others.

Citing examples from his own life, he said that one can get success if one makes a continuous effort towards one’s duty. He emphasised the role of parents and the duty of the children to look after the elders in the family. He talked about the huge potential of the youth in social service and encouraged them to spend a little time and energy to make their own community better.