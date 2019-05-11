Moving pick-up van catches fire, no casualty

Angul: Panic gripped the locals as a moving pick-up van caught fire on Angul-Gopalpur road near Natada in Angul district today.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.

According to sources, the driver and his helper noticed smoke emanating from the engine and managed to alight from the vehicle unharmed.

On being informed, fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit might have triggered the fire, officials said.