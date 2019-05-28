Mountaineer Kalpana’s outfit on display as tribute

Bhubaneswar: The outfit of ace mountaineer Kalpana Das was put on display at the State Museum here as a mark of tribute to her. Kalpana had worn the outfit while scaling Mount Everest in 2004.

Notably, Kalpana died while descending the Mt. Everest on May 23.

Kalpana along with Kanchhi Maya Tamang from Nepal and Liyamu Ma from China made it to the summit of Mt Everest at around 12:55 pm.

Kalpana, who was a member of the ‘Three Women Expedition’ locally managed by Dreamers Destination Treks died near the balcony area while descending from the summit point.

Earlier on Monday, a three-member team was formed to bring the mortal remains of Odisha mountaineer Kalpana Das from Kathmandu.