Mountaineer Kalpana Dash’s body to reach Kathmandu today

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Odisha’s first woman mountaineer Kalpana Dash will be shifted from Lukla to Kathmandu today.

Her body was retrieved by search and rescue team of Sherpas two days ago and was brought from base camp 4 to base camp 2 of Mt Everest but it could not be airlifted to Kathmandu yesterday due to inclement weather, informed Odisha Sports department.

Notably, Kalpana died while descending the Mt. Everest on May 23. Kalpana, who was a member of the ‘Three Women Expedition’ locally managed by Dreamers Destination Treks died near the balcony area while descending from the summit point.

Dash had scaled Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, in May 2008 and become a role model in Odisha.