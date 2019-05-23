Mountaineer Kalpana Das dies on Mt Everest

Kathmandu: The 49-year-old climber from Odisha Kalpana Das died above the balcony area on Mt Everest on Thursday afternoon,reports said.

Kalpana had scaled Mt Everest from Nepal side in 2008.

According to Meera Acharya, Director at the Department of Tourism, Kalpana, who was a member of the ‘Three Women Expedition’ locally managed by Dreamers Destination Treks died near the balcony area while descending from the summit point.

According to reports, Kalpana along with Kanchhi Maya Tamang from Nepal and Liyamu Ma from China made it to the summit of Mt Everest at around 12:55 pm.

Acharya said: “Das, who fell ill on the descent died near the balcony area”.

The mountaineer hails from Dhenkanal district in Odisha. She had already climbed different peaks in India, Nepal, Europe, South America and Australia.

Reports said ,earlier Donald Lynn Cash from Utah, US, breathed his last a few metres below the Hillary Step (8,700 m) while returning from the summit point on Wednesday while Irish mountaineer Seamus Lawless went missing from the balcony area on May 16.

Ravi Thakar from India breathed his last at Camp IV while returning from the Everest summit last week.

Officials said the season witnessed at least 14 fatal incidents with five deaths on Mt Everest.