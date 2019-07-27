Mount Tangkuban Parahu erupts in Indonesia, forces tourists to evacuate

Jakarta: Mount Tangkuban Parahu in Bandung, West Java, a popular tourist spot in Indonesia, erupted on Friday afternoon following which authorities have prohibited visitors from approaching the area.

Onlookers recorded the moment in videos that are being circulated widely across social media. Tourists fled the spot as Mount Tangkuban Perahu erupted – videos shared by frightened users showed.

Reportedly, volcanic ash ascended about 200m up from the peak of the mountain, the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has said. After the eruption, thick grey volcanic ash spread to the south and north east.

The authorities had warned tourists not to approach the crater, following an increase in volcanic activities. They were also prohibited from spending the night in the Mount Tangkuban Parahu tourism complex.

An alert had also been issued to locals, traders and employees of the Mount Tangkuban Perahu tourism complex ahead of the eruption.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the area has been closed to tourists so officials can further evaluate the situation.

Mount Tangkuban Parahu is located just 18 miles north of the city of Bandung, which is the country’s third-largest metropolitan area. Indonesia, which is part of the Ring of Fire, is home to a total of 129 volcanoes.