Mouni Roy signs lead role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Bole Chudiyan’

Mumbai: Popular TV face, Mouni Roy, who rose fame through her Bollywood debut Gold, has bagged another lead role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan.

Talking to the media, Mouni confirmed the news and said, “I cannot believe my fortune that I am getting to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I am anxious about sharing the frame with him. He’s immensely talented and what I feel most assured about is that this will be a fantastic learning experience.”

An absolute honour for me sir 🙏😇⭐️ so grateful, thankful 💫@Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/ZI0Zq59V1o — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) March 11, 2019



Nawazuddin also showed his excitement towards the recent development and said, “Mouni has untapped talent. She believes in experimenting and so is perfect for the role.”

I am really excited to work with the very beautiful and talented @roymouni

Hope to spread some fragrance of romance on screen #BoleChudiyan@woodpeckermovi1 @ShamasSiddiqui @zaverikiran9#RajeshBhatia pic.twitter.com/0zy9885aFK — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 11, 2019



Besides Bole Chudiyan, Mouni has a slew of other Bollywood films. The actress will be seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter that releases in April. She also stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji’s December release Brahmastra. She plays the lead role in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and there’s also Aamir Khan’s Mogul.