Motorcyclist mowed down by truck in Rayagada

Rayagada: A motorcyclist was killed near Muniguda railway crossing gate in Rayagada district after he came under a truck that accidentally moved backward.

The deceased was identified as Baishnaba Nanaka of Bissam Cuttack area.

According to sources, the mishap occurred when Baishnaba was crossing the railway gate. Meanwhile, the driver of a truck lost control over the wheels and moved in the rear direction. Baishnaba, who was right behind the heavy vehicle, came under the wheels and died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem. A case regarding the incident has also been registered by the local police, sources added.