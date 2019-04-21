Motorcyclist mowed down by speeding truck on NH 16

Balasore: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 16 in Soro of Balasore district on Sunday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Soumyaranjan Samant (30) of Bhadrak district.

According to sources, Soumyaranjan was headed to Bhadrak this morning when he was hit by a speeding truck on NH 16. The youth fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels of the vehicle.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and detained the driver of the vehicle. The body was then seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.