Motorcyclist killed in road mishap in Sundergarh, locals torch tractor

Sundergarh: Tension ran high in Mundarakheta village under Hemgiri police limits in Sundergarh district after a motorcyclist was mowed down by a tractor today.

According to sources, the mishap occurred when the motorcyclist was hit by a speeding tractor near Mundarakheta village. After the collision, the man fell down and the rear wheel of the tractor ran over him killing him on the spot.

However, the tractor driver managed to flee from the spot following the mishap. Irked over the incident, locals torched the tractor alleging rash driving by the driver.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body for post mortem. Cops also tried to pacify the agitators and bring the situation under control, but palpable tension prevailed, sources added.