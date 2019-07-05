Motorcyclist killed in accident, one held

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Motorcyclist killed
Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a hyva truck on Tankapani bridge here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Bijoy Kumar Jena of Dighi village under Niali police limits in Cuttack.

According to sources, Jena was riding his CD Deluxe motorcycle bearing Registration No. OR 02 AL 2061 from Tankapani village towards Siridi Sai Temple. Meanwhile, the hyva truck bearing registration No OD02 AR 2129 was coming from the opposite direction and hit Jena’s bike.

He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Both the vehicles were seized and the driver of Hywa Sudhakar Behera, a resident of Kanagiridi under Badagada police limits in Ganjam district was arrested.

 

pragativadinewsservice
