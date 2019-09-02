Motor Vehicles Act: CP collects over Rs 2 lakh from traffic offenders in Twin Cities

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
19

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police (CP) on Sunday collected a hefty fine of over Rs 2 lakh from traffic violators in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The penalty was collected on the first day of implementation of the new MV Act. According to initial reports, a fine of Rs 2,13,000 was collected from 312 violators.

Notably, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was cleared by Parliament last month, has come into effect, under which higher penalties will be applicable throughout India for a traffic rule violation.

Now onwards, the citizens driving two-wheeler or four-wheeler have to be more careful in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

