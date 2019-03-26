Moto G7 and Motorola One Launched

Bhubaneswar: The leading smartphone company, Motorola launched the new Moto G7 and Motorola One smartphones that are available at Rs 16,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively.

The newly-launched smartphones are available in retail like Moto Hub, Large Format Retail chains, and top mobile stores across the country. Online consumers can get these on Flipkart.

The new Moto G7 gives the features of 6.2″ (15.7cm) Max Vision Full HD+ display with a u-design, the 12MP dual camera system is equipped with Portrait mode, Spot Color, Cinema graph, Auto Smile Capture, and Google Lens, a super responsive Snapdragon™ 632 Mobile Platform, 15W Turbo Power charger gives you 9 hours of power in just 15 minutes and all-day battery helps you power through the day. And with an upgraded, contoured Gorilla Glass design, it looks as great as it performs.

The Motorola One smartphone gives the user advanced 13MP dual smart camera system and 8MP selfie camera, longer battery life means no need to worry about losing your GPS directions when you’re out and about. When your battery is low, charge up quickly with our 15W Turbo Power charger for up to 6 hours of power in 20 minutes. The phone’s Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 625 2.0 GHz octa-core processor keeps your device performing at peak speeds, so it responds instantly to every tap, touch, and swipe. A modern, curved glass body frames Motorola one’s 5.9” (15 cm) 19:9 Max Vision display. Both smartphones are available with 4GB+64GB storage and both come with their two colour variants clear white and ceramic black.

Both smartphones will have a Special Launch Offer. Customers can get cash back of Rs. 2200 from Jio that is applicable on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans.