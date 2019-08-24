Motivational book ‘Enriching Life’ by Dr Hara Prasanna Das released

Bhubaneswar: An invaluable motivational book ‘Enriching Life’ written by eminent motivational speaker and writer Dr Hara Prasanna Das was released on Saturday.

Speaking on various philosophies behind the book, Dr Hara Prasanna Das said, “The most important thing in life is that we must understand ourselves, explore ourselves and experiment ourselves so that we can have the vision. Secondly, we must love ourselves and we must experiment in such a way that we win the responsibility of ourselves. Khud ki zimmedari khud lo (take your own responsibilities)”

In the complexities of today’s fast-paced life, we are in a state of unrest and anxiety in our minds. This disturbs our mental peace and happiness. We are torn between what we have and what we want, between who we are and what others want us to be, between our dreams and the bitter reality, among others. We seek mental peace and happiness outside ourselves, but we forget that the key is within ourselves. But how to find it? The book “Enriching Life” by Dr Hara Prasanna Das, renowned motivational speaker and life coach, is an answer to it.

The book has four parts: Understanding Self, Managing Self, Rediscovering Self and Empowering Self. It contains 34 articles covering topics such as Understanding Our Talents, The Art of Leaving and Living, The Four Pillars of Love, Leading Self is the Best Leadership, Embracing a ‘No’ with a Smile, Life is Simple, But…, An Effort to be a Professional, Do We Have Trust in Ourselves, Self-analysis Leads to Self-Development, Positive Attitude and Self Motivation, Be The Master of Your Destiny, Changing our Habits for an Effective Life, Trust and Acceptance in Relationships, In Search of Self, Realising and Redefining Self, Accepting Self and Others, Knowing It vrs Realising It, Delete Detach and Dream, Celebrating Life, Empower Yourself First, Learning the Art of Learning. Embracing the Reality with a Smile, Experimenting with Realities of Life, The Choice is Always Yours and many more…

As the captions of the articles suggest, the book is a tool for self-development. A complete reading of the book will take the reader to a state of self-realisation and will unfold his hidden power to find out the sources of his mental peace and happiness from within, which is the ultimate dream of everybody.

Dr Hara Prasanna Das is a well-known writer and has started his literary pursuit from his school days. Not only he is the author of many books and articles, but he is also an editor, columnist, TV and radio anchor, management guide, training facilitator, psychotherapist and counsellor.

This book is an offspring of his vast experiences of interacting with varieties of people and his own realization of life. It is written in a very simple language and lucid manner, which can be easily understood by persons of all ages and all walks of life.