Mother’s obesity may weaken baby’s immunity system

Lifestyle
By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Babies born to obese mothers are likely to have weaker immunity, says a new study.

As per researchers, the pre-pregnancy maternal weight has a significant impact on the immune system of the newborns, putting such children at risk for potential diseases such as heart disease and asthma.

The pilot study involving 39 mothers in the US investigated key innate and adaptive immune cells in umbilical cord blood samples collected from babies born to lean, overweight and obese mothers.

The researchers have opined very specific immune cells in circulation isolated from babies born to mothers with high body mass index (BMI) were unable to respond to bacterial antigens compared to babies born to lean mothers.

