Mother’s Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art As Tribute to Mothers

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a sand art at Puri beach and paid tribute to all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Pattnaik also shared the glimpse of his sand art with a beautiful message on his Twitter handle.

<>



</>

The modern holiday of Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia.

St Andrew’s Methodist Church now holds the International Mother’s Day Shrine. Her campaign to make Mother’s Day a recognized holiday in the United States began in 1905, the year her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died.