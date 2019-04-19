Morphed video of MP candidate: Another journalist arrested

Keonjhar: Police today arrested another accused in connection with the morphed sex video which was circulated to defame BJD MP candidate of Keonjhar.

The arrested has been identified as Simanchal Patra, a reporter of a leading Odia news channel. So far five accused persons including Patra have been arrested in this connection.

Police said that Patra was arrested on the basis of information provided by Prashant Mishra, a Bhubaneswar-based web portal journalist. Police had earlier taken Mishra under remand for further investigation.

“Investigation so far revealed that Patra had initially sent the video to Mishra to malign the image of the woman MP candidate. We are further interrogating Patra to find out the involvement of others in the crime, said a police official.

“Patra has been arrested under relevant Sections of the IPC and IT Act,” the police official said, adding that efforts are on to ascertain whether both Mishra and Patra received any money for circulating the morphed sex video.