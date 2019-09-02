More trouble for Mohammed Shami as court issues arrest warrant

Kolkata: Alipore court in West Bengal has issued an arrest warrant against Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with a domestic violence case.

Acting on the complaint filed by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan, the court has asked the bowler, who is currently playing the second and the final Test against the West Indies, to surrender within 15 days.

In 2018, Mohammed Shami’s wife had accused him of domestic violence. Subsequently, Shami and his brother were booked for domestic violence under IPC Section 498A.

Since Hasin Jahan made the allegations, Mohammed Shami did not appear before court following which the ACJM gave the order. Soon after Hasin Jahan went public with her allegations, she and Shami were involved in a war-of-words in the media.

Shami is one of India’s most celebrated cricketers. In the ongoing 2nd Test against West Indies, Shami completed a landmark with the dismissal of Cornwall as he became the third-quickest Indian fast bowler to pick up 150 Test wickets.