Monsoon to hit Odisha in a week

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Odisha in another week and pre-monsoon showers will begin across the state by June 13.

The IMD regional centre here said that usually, the monsoon arrives in Odisha after eight to nine days after its onset in Kerala. This time it is expected that monsoon will take another week to arrive in Odisha depending upon favorable conditions.

Monsoon has already made onset over Kerala and conditions are favourable for its progress into other regions of north Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, the Met department said in today’s bulletin.

Light to moderate rain or thunder-shower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Jagatsingpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Cuttack, Khurdha, Balasore, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj in next 24 hours, the IMD bulletin further added.