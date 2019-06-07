Monsoon to arrive in Kerala in next 24 hours: IMD

New Delhi: Monsoon will arrive in Kerala during the next 24 hours, according to latest prediction of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The IMD in its morning bulletin had said the monsoon continued to move gradually and was expected to arrive in Kerala during the next 48 hours.

The morning bulletin had said that conditions were likely to become favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of northeastern states.

The weatherman has also predicted that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, during the next three to four days.

Lightning and gusty winds up to speed 40-50 kmph are also predicted at isolated places in Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The heat wave conditions in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, south Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Marathawada and Telangana will continue, the Met department said.