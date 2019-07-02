Monsoon season: DGCA issues ‘Air Safety Circular’ for airlines

New Delhi: In view of monsoon season which poses challenges to aircraft operations, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued an ‘Air Safety Circular’ for airlines.

“Aircraft operations during monsoon season poses challenges, which have resulted in a number of occurrences. In view of this, operators are advised to adhere to the following precautions while planning operations during the monsoon conditions,” the circular issued by the DGCA said.

“Emphasis should be laid on conducting a stabilised approach criterion as specified in Operations Circular 3 of 2017. The crew should be encouraged to Go-Around when approach becomes unstabilised or in case of any condition which reduces visual references to enable a safe landing,” the circular said.

“It must be ensured that the crew is aware of the lighting system available at the airport including the coded lighting system. The crew rostering should factor in the fatigue element associated with the operations during the adverse weather conditions,” the circular undersigned by Joint Director General Bir Singh Rai said.

The circular said dispatch planning should take into consideration the latest weather conditions, available NOTAMs and available alternates to ensure safe operations.

“Crew should be well aware of the aircraft limitations and of take-off/ landing performance calculations during the adverse weather operations,” it added.

“While adhering to the minimum cockpit experience laid down by DGCA, the operators should carry out their own risk assessment before conducting operations during the adverse weather conditions and make available sufficiently experienced crew in the cockpit,” the circular further stated.

The circular clarified that assisted flying should not be permitted and MEL release under All-Weather Operations should be adhered to.