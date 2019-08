Puri: While incessant rains have wreaked havoc in several states across India, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged the nation to extend a helping hand to the victims.

Taking to Twitter, the artist shared a pictured of a sculpture crafted by him inscribed with “Join Hands to Help Flood Victims” with tear-filled yes in the backdrop.

Join Hands to Help Flood Victims…….🙏 pic.twitter.com/OjapNRryem — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 13, 2019



