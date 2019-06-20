Monsoon likely to hit Odisha tomorrow: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon is likely to hit some parts of Odisha within the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

“Conditions are favourable for the advance of south-west monsoon into some parts of Odisha during next 24 hours,” the IMD regional centre said in its daily weather report.

The weather department said rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of south coastal & north interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of south interior & north coastal Odisha.

The MeT also predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Ganjam, Khurda, Jagatsingpur within the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall also predicted at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Gajapati and Koraput, it said.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nabarangpur.

The MeT informed that a low-pressure area has formed over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height, it added.