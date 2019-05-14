Monsoon likely to deliver less rain this year, forecasts Skymet

Thiruvananthapuram: Monsoon rains are expected to deliver less rainfall than average this year, Skymet predicted. Kerala coast is likely to witness monsoon rains on June 4.

The country’s weather forecasting company Skymet said on Tuesday that late arrival of the monsoon is likely to adversely impact upon the economic growth.

According to reports, the southernmost state Kerala usually receives rainfall around June 1 while the entire country receives rainfall by mid-June.

The Skymet said in a statement that the country is likely to receive 93 per cent rainfall from June to September.

“Monsoon 2019 is likely to be ‘below normal’ to the tune of 93 per cent (with an error margin of +/-5%) of the long period average (LPA) of 887 mm for the four-month period from June to September,” the statement reads.

