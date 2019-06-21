Monsoon arrives in coastal Odisha, to cover remaining parts in 48 hrs

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited southwest monsoon has finally arrived in coastal parts of Odisha today triggering rain in different areas of the state and providing much-needed relief from blistering heat.

The monsoon has covered the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Gajpati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh. It also hit Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and parts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul and Keonjhar.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into rest parts of Odisha during next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6km above mean sea level tilting Southwestwards with height.

Under its impact, Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha, the weather department said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Sundergarh and isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Balsore, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khurda, Ganjam, Puri.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Ganjam today.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rain or thunder-shower at most places over the districts of north interior Odisha and many places over the rest districts of Odisha tomorrow.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal tomorrow.