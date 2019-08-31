Molester of schoolgirl sent to 14-day judicial custody

Bhubaneswar: Laxmisagar Police today arrested a youth who had molested a schoolgirl here while she was on her way for tuition class on August 21.

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar Sahoo, is a fruit vendor of Saheed Nagar area in Bhubaneswar. He was produced before a local court today and sent to 14-day judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

Before appearing in the court, the accused led the police team to the crime scene where he demonstrated the molestation act. The entire act was also video graphed by the cops, sources said.

As per reports, the police has sought permission from the court to conducted Test Identification Parade (TIP) to identify the accused and others involved. During the investigation, it has been learnt that the accused was involved in an attempt to murder case in 2016, sources added.