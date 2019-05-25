Modi to take oath as PM for second term on May 30

New Delhi: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister of India for a second consecutive term on May 30, according to official confirmation on Saturday.

The news came just hours before he was expected to meet the President to stake claim to form the government.

The Prime Minister is expected to call on President Ram Nath Kovind at around 8 pm.

The sources said leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are also expected to meet the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at around 7 pm before Prime Minister meets President to stake his claim for formation of the government.

The BJP on its own has won 303 of total 542 parliamentary seats that went to polls recently.

Meanwhile, there were speculation in media regarding inviting foreign leaders for the oath-taking ceremony.

In 2014, when Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the first time, he had invited the Heads of SAARC nations to the swearing-in ceremony.