Modi swearing-in: Pakistan sidesteps India’s decision for not inviting Imran Khan

Islamabad/Karachi: Pakistan has downplayed India’s decision not to invite Imran Khan for Indian PM’s swearing-in on Thursday and said it wanted dialogue with the country.

Pakistan has said it is the “internal politics” of India that does not permit Modi to extend an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart.

New Delhi has invited leaders from BIMSTEC countries to Prime Minister Modi’s inauguration. It has left Pakistan, which is not a part of the seven-member regional grouping.

The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a meeting for the sake of dialogue to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, as well as Siachen and Sir Creek disputes, would have been a significant measure instead of attending the swearing-in ceremony.

Modi’s focus during campaigning was on Pakistan-bashing, Qureshi said. It was unwise to expect that he can get rid of this situation quickly, he added.

Modi and Khan are scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan next month.

In 2014, then Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif had attended Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in held on May 26 in New Delhi when the leaders of SAARC countries were invited.