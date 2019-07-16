Modi govt sets targets for ministries for fulfilling poll promises

New Delhi: The Modi dispensation has asked the ministries to create dashboards on key target areas so that citizens are informed of the progress report.

This direction was given to the ministries keeping in view of delivery on poll promises.

According to sources the directive in this connection has come from Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha.

Official sources said: “There are key target areas which have been identified. These targets have to be achieved in the next 100 days of the government”.

According to reports, the 100-days target has started from July 5, the day Union Budget was presented, and ends on October 15. Some of the 100-days targets include filling up of 300,000 vacancies in institutes of higher education, efficient grievance redressal system and launching of national e-services delivery assessment.

According to reports, the Secretaries are summoned by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to give specific target and achievements. There are 100-days target, one year target, mid-year targets and five-year targets, the sources said.

The Modi government has identified 167 transformative ideas across various areas which have to be implemented in a time-bound manner.