Modi govt move has split Cong on Kashmir issue: Sources

New Delhi: The Modi government’s move on Kashmir issue has split the Congress down the middle as prominent leaders coming out in support of the decision.

A senior Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said: “We have been politically outwitted as we are among four or five parties alone that have opposed it”.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi, who quit as Congress president in May owning party’s massive poll debacle, has not made his view public yet.

Lok Sabha MPs met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before the Kashmir move was taken up in the lower house in this connection. Both, however, wanted to oppose the move as the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the state assembly have not been consulted, sources said.