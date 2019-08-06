Modi govt move has split Cong on Kashmir issue: Sources

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Modi govt move
India's Congress party president Rahul Gandhi listens to a question from a journalist during a press conference in Bangalore, India, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Gandhi is in Karnataka to campaign for his party ahead of Karnataka state elections which is scheduled to be held on May 12. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
18

New Delhi: The Modi government’s move on Kashmir issue has split the Congress down the middle as  prominent leaders coming out in support of the decision.

A senior Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said: “We have been politically outwitted as we are among four or five parties alone that have opposed it”.

Related Posts

Rahul Gandhi raps Centre for scrapping of Article 370

Heavy rain disrupts life in national capital

Seven children feared dead as school bus falls into gorge in…

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi, who quit as Congress president in May owning party’s massive poll debacle, has not made his view public yet.

Lok Sabha MPs met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before the Kashmir move was taken up in the lower house in this connection. Both, however, wanted to oppose the move as the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the state assembly have not been consulted, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.