Modi govt has accountability failure: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh criticized Modi dispensation saying the rule was traumatic for youth, farmers as well as traders.

The veteran Congress leader claimed that the five-year tenure of the Modi government was a “sad story of governance and accountability failure.”

Singh said Modi considered his government inscrutable and unaccountable, whereas the UPA government was open to scrutiny.

He said the saffron party is searching for new narratives every day. This reflects bankruptcy of national security vision, he added.

Former Prime Minister’s comments comes a on a day when the BJP and the Congress are locked in a bitter war of words after Modi’s “corrupt no.1” jibe at former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

The BJP has defended PM Modi, stating that he had only stated the facts when he attacked former PM Gandhi.