Modi, Amit Shah to campaign in Odisha on April 27

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Odisha on April 27.

Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on April 27 to address election rallies at Morada in Mayurbhanj district and Sukinda in Jajpur district, informed party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra here today.

In the meantime, PM Modi will hold a public meeting at Barua in Kendrapara district on April 27.

Mohapatra further stated that Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh will also visit Odisha on April 24 and 25 respectively for election campaigning.