Modi-Amit Shah duo proving dangerous for country: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said AAP is open to alliance with Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh but not only in the national capital.

The AAP leader on Saturday said the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party is to stop the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo. They are proving to be “dangerous” for the country, Sisodia said.

He said :“We wanted to form a united opposition against the BJP and were ready to ignore our differences because right now the priority is to stop the dangerous Modi-Shah duo.”

The AAP leader said the Congress purposely wasting time to take a decision on alliance and now it says it can tie up with the AAP only in Delhi.

Forming an alliance in Delhi alone would not solve the problem, Sisodia added.

The uncertainty over alliance between the AAP and the Congress has been continuing for weeks now. The talks between the two sides derailed after they failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing in Delhi and Haryana.