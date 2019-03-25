Modernisation Work: Two Odisha-bound trains from Bangalore cancelled

Bhubaneswar: The railways has cancelled two trains originating from Odisha to Bangalore due to safety-related modernisation work between Yelhanka and Dharmavaram stations in Bangalore Division.

While the Puri-Yesvantpur-Puri Garib Rath Express will be cancelled for one day each from both the directions, Bhubaneswar-Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express between Satyasai Prashanti Nilayam (SSPN) and Bangalore Stations will be partially cancelled for a period of nine days.

Puri-Yesvantpur-Puri Garib Rath Express (22883/22884) from Puri will remain cancelled on March 29 and from Yesvantpur on March 30 will remain cancelled from both the directions.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar-Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express (18463/18464) from Bhubaneswar from 27th March to 4th April, 2019 and from Bangalore from 28th March to 5th April, 2019 will run between Bhubaneswar and Satyasai Prashanti Nilayam (SSPN) and will remain cancelled between SSPN & Bangalore from both the directions.

All passengers having reserved accommodations are being separately intimated over Mobile Phone SMS. Full Refund will be granted in such cases where ticket has been purchased and train cancelled.