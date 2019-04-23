Modernisation work to hit train services Between Kapilas Road And Salegaon

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work between Kapilas Road and Salegaon Stations for commissioning of double line work under Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway, it has been planned to divert and cancel some of the trains.

58005/58006 Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Kharagpur Fast passenger will remain cancelled from April 25 to May 8 (except Sunday) from both the directions. Similarly, 58001/58002 Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Passenger, 58132/58131 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Passenger, 58424/58423 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger, 58436/58435 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger, 58425/58426 Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh Passenger, 68413/68414 Talcher-Puri-Talcher MEMU will remain cancelled from April 25 to May 8 from both the directions.

22890 Puri-Digha Express from Puri 27th April & 4th May, 22889 Digha-Puri Express from Digha on 28th April & 5th May, 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express from Visakhapatnam on 28th April & 5th May, 22809 Paradeep-Visakhapatnam Express from Paradeep 1st & 8th May, 22814 Paradeep-Santragachhi Express from Paradeep on 29th April & 6th May, 22813 Santragachhi Express from Santragachhi on 30th April & 7th May, 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha Express from Visakhapatnam on 25th April & 2nd May and 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express from Digha on 26th & 3rd May, 2019 will remain cancelled.

Railway officials said that passengers who are supposed to entrain or detrain at Cuttack Railway Station for the above trains will be provided with free bus service facilities by Railways at Naraj and Cuttack railway stations in both the directions during the period.