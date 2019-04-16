Modernisation work to hit train services between Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two trains will be partially canceled between Jagdalpur and Bhubaneswar for a week due to safety-related modernisation work, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said on Tuesday.

“In view of safety-related modernisation work at three Stations namely, Charumala Kusum, Kotpar Road and Ambagaon Stations in Jeypore-Jagadalpur Railway Section under Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar and Rourkela-Jagadalpur Express will run up to Jeypore and will be canceled partially up to April 22,” the ECoR said in a release.

According to sources, Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express and Rourkela-Jagadalpur-Rourkela Express will run up to Jeypore and in return directions from April 15 to April 21.

Both the trains will originate from Jeypore instead of Jagadalpur from April 16, the ECoR release said.