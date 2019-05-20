Modernisation Work In North Frontier Railway: Know The Trains Cancelled

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work, two Kamakhya (Guwahati) bound trains from Puri have been cancelled for one day each.

Accordingly, 15639 Puri-Kamakhya Express from Puri on 21st May, 2019 and 15643 Puri-Kamakhya Express from Puri on 25th May, 2019 will be cancelled as cancellation of connecting trains from Kamakhya in view of Safety related modernisation work under North Frontier Railway (NFR) jurisdiction.

In another related development, the Puri-Habibganj (Bhopal) Special will be augmented with one First-cum-Second AC coach, permanently.

In order to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers, Railways have decided to augment a 1st cum 2nd Class AC Coach in 01661/01662 Puri-Habibganj-Puri Special, permanently.

01661 Habibganj-Puri Special from Habibganj w.e.f. 21st May, 2019 and 01662 Puri-Habibganj Express w.e.f. 22nd May, 2019 will be augmented with one AC First-cum-Second Class Coach.

On augmentation of AC First-cum-Second Class Coach, 01661/01662 Puri-Habibganj-Puri Special will run with 21 Coaches, i.e., One AC First cum Second Class Coach, One Ac-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class Coach, Two Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition, the railways further informed.