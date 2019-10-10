Moderate thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 13 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
IMD
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued moderate thunderstorm and lightning alert for 13 districts of Odisha today.

The districts which have been put on alert are Nuapara, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Balasore, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Kandhamal. The warning has been issued till 10:45 pm.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate to intense spells of rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapara, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over the districts Of Keonjhar, Balasore, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Kandhamal between 8:45 pm and 10:45 pm,” a bulletin issued by IMD read.

