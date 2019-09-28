Moderate thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 15 Odisha districts

rainfall alert
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for as many as 15 Odisha districts between 6.30 am and 9.30 am today.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, “Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Boudh and Keonjhar.”

Besides, thunderstorm and rainfall may occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Balangir, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

