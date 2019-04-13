Model code violation: Adityanath, Mayawati respond to EC notice

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati have responded to the show cause notices on violating the model code of conduct.

They have allegedly violated the conduct code by invoking religious feelings, reports said.

While Adityanath handed over his reply to the chief electoral officer in Lucknow, Mayawati sent her reply to the Election Commission here, sources said.

The poll panel had issued notices to the BSP supremo over her speech in Deoband for appealing to Muslims not to vote for a particular party.

Adityanath was served the notice for his “Ali” and “Bajrang Bali” remarks while addressing a rally in Meerut.

Adityanath had compared the Lok Sabha elections to a contest between ‘Ali’, a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrang Bali, the Hindu god Hanuman.