Mock Drill Exercise To Tackle Terrorist Attack Held At City Mall

Bhubaneswar: An initiative that aimed to raise public awareness regarding the terrorism threat became more interactive, with the mock drills that were held at a shopping mall in Bhubaneswar today.

The drills aimed to show the public how to prevent, deal with and recover from a terrorist attack, as well as improve the community’s response and mobilisation.

Reportedly, a joint team comprising Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services personnel, Bomb Squads and Civil defence team were a part of the whole process.

In the massive drill held at Esplanade One Mall in Rasulgarh, the security personnel including a bomb squad dealt with simulated explosions where they traced and ultimately deactivated the bomb. bomb disposal squad carried out searches in the mall. The officials who conducted the drill also nabbed a fake terrorist and took him into custody as a representation of the actual scenario.

The programme will improve the safety measures and create awareness among the public, said a staff of the mall. The programme will also enable the public to provide medical first aid, officials added.

This was the second compliance day for Esplanade Mall One. The first drill was conducted on March 28 in the mall.