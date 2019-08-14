Mobile phone thief arrested in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old youth was arrested by Mancheswar Police today on charges of stealing mobile phones from truck drivers at Mancheswar Industrial area in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Dipu Das alias Bhola of Markanda Sahi in Puri district.

According to sources, during evening patrolling at Mancheswar, police spotted Bhola Das moving suspiciously in the area and apprehended him.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed mobile phone thefts from the drivers of the night plying trucks during parking at Mancheswar Industrial area. Following this, police seized 13 mobile phones without SIM cards from the possession of the accused.

A case (333/19) has been registered by Mancheswar Police Station against accused Bhola and a probe to trace involvement of other persons in the mobile thefts is underway, the police said.