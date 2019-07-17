Mobile phone looter gang busted in Puri; 4 held, 50 cellphones recovered

Puri: Police busted a mobile phone looter gang with the arrest of four operatives from Balanga area in Puri district and forwarded them to court on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Balaram Sahoo of Sambhubharatipatna, Tikan Behera of College Square, Shiba Nayak of Chandradeipur and Om Prakash Parida of Sanabirat Sahi. The police have also seized 50 mobile phones from their possession.

“On July 13, while stealing mobile phone from a thatched house near Bhargavi River, accused Balaram was caught by villagers, who handed him to the police. During interrogation, Balaram revealed about the gang involved in looting mobile phones. Following the input, raids were conducted to bust the gang,” informed Pipili SDPO Debaduta Baral in a presser held in Balanga Police Station today.